Events

All-female White Symphony Orchestra celebrates ‘waltz king’ Johann Strauss with special concert in Bucharest

17 March 2025

The White Symphony Orchestra, Romania's only all-female orchestra, will perform at Sala Palatului in Bucharest on April 29 to mark the 200th anniversary of Johann Strauss II's birth.

Under the baton of the talented conductor Donna Bianca and concertmaster Monica Calofir, the orchestra will enchant the audience with some of the most beloved waltzes, polkas, and overtures of the "King of Waltz." 

The concert, titled Danke Johann Strauss 200, will include pieces that capture the lively and elegant spirit of Vienna, the organizers said. Strauss's music, known for its joyful and graceful style, includes iconic compositions like The Blue Danube and The Emperor Waltz.

Tickets for the concert in Bucharest can be purchased online at ticketstore.ro and iabilet.ro.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organisers)

