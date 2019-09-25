Romanian startup creates automatic river cleaning system

WeSupply.xyz, a startup founded by Romanian IT specialists Dragos Rus and Virgil Ghic, created an automatic river cleaning system, designed to extract over 500 tons of waste every year, local Startupcafe.ro reported.

The first DRAVIR model 1 river cleaner was installed and is currently operating on the Crisul Repede river in Bihor county. The investment in this project was of several tens of thousands of euros, and the two Romanians plan to expand the system to other rivers as well.

Placed strategically along the river, the system collects the waste in the water 24/7, having been designed to extract more than 500 tons of waste every year. The water currents attract the waste, which then gets trapped in a container inside the waste collection system. Once filled, the container will be extracted from the water, brought to shore to take out the collected waste, and then placed back into the collection system.

The two Romanians are also working on other projects, including an international marketplace focused on products made in a sustainable way. For every such product sold/rented, the two entrepreneurs pledge to plant trees and clean rivers using state-of-the-art technology. The first WeSupply automatic planting project using drones is planned for spring 2020, according to Startupcafe.ro.

