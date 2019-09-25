Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 09/25/2019 - 15:23
Eco
Romanian startup creates automatic river cleaning system
25 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

WeSupply.xyz, a startup founded by Romanian IT specialists Dragos Rus and Virgil Ghic, created an automatic river cleaning system, designed to extract over 500 tons of waste every year, local Startupcafe.ro reported.

The first DRAVIR model 1 river cleaner was installed and is currently operating on the Crisul Repede river in Bihor county. The investment in this project was of several tens of thousands of euros, and the two Romanians plan to expand the system to other rivers as well.

Placed strategically along the river, the system collects the waste in the water 24/7, having been designed to extract more than 500 tons of waste every year. The water currents attract the waste, which then gets trapped in a container inside the waste collection system. Once filled, the container will be extracted from the water, brought to shore to take out the collected waste, and then placed back into the collection system.

The two Romanians are also working on other projects, including an international marketplace focused on products made in a sustainable way. For every such product sold/rented, the two entrepreneurs pledge to plant trees and clean rivers using state-of-the-art technology. The first WeSupply automatic planting project using drones is planned for spring 2020, according to Startupcafe.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/WeSupply)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 09/25/2019 - 15:23
Eco
Romanian startup creates automatic river cleaning system
25 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

WeSupply.xyz, a startup founded by Romanian IT specialists Dragos Rus and Virgil Ghic, created an automatic river cleaning system, designed to extract over 500 tons of waste every year, local Startupcafe.ro reported.

The first DRAVIR model 1 river cleaner was installed and is currently operating on the Crisul Repede river in Bihor county. The investment in this project was of several tens of thousands of euros, and the two Romanians plan to expand the system to other rivers as well.

Placed strategically along the river, the system collects the waste in the water 24/7, having been designed to extract more than 500 tons of waste every year. The water currents attract the waste, which then gets trapped in a container inside the waste collection system. Once filled, the container will be extracted from the water, brought to shore to take out the collected waste, and then placed back into the collection system.

The two Romanians are also working on other projects, including an international marketplace focused on products made in a sustainable way. For every such product sold/rented, the two entrepreneurs pledge to plant trees and clean rivers using state-of-the-art technology. The first WeSupply automatic planting project using drones is planned for spring 2020, according to Startupcafe.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/WeSupply)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 September 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Eight presidential candidates earn more than Romania’s president
25 September 2019
Business
Online sales reach 25% of Ikea’s business in Romania, the highest share at group level
24 September 2019
Politics
It’s official: A Romanian will be the first EU Chief Prosecutor
24 September 2019
Politics
Romania plans to spend EUR 2.5 bln to rebuild military base at NATO standards
24 September 2019
Social
Famous Romanian singer Alexandra Stan speaks about abuse from former manager
23 September 2019
Social
Update: Dutch citizen, main suspect for the murder of 11-year-old girl in Romania, reportedly kills himself
23 September 2019
Business
Romanian developer invests EUR 100 mln in two office buildings in downtown Bucharest
20 September 2019
Politics
Court rules former Romanian president collaborated with the Communist secret police

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40