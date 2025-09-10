Weekend calendar: Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, Scorpions concerts in Bucharest, Bucharest International Dance Film Festival, TIFF Caravan in Brașov and more

An eclectic mix of classical music stars and pop music performers make up the lineup of a festival held in downtown Bucharest, where dance takes center stage at a dedicated film festival.

In Bucharest:

Unforgettable Festival

September 11 – September 13

Bucharest’s Constituției Square will host this event lining up artists such as Andrea Bocelli, José Carreras, Gheorge Zamfir and Nikos Vertis. More details here.

Bucharest International Dance Film Festival

September 11 – September 14

The event, held in six locations in Bucharest, has as its theme this year "Keep Calm and Keep on Moving," reflecting “the emotional and affective crises that shape our world today, but also the urgent need to find in movement a tool for resilience, dialogue and reinvention.” More details on the program here.

Scorpions concert

September 11

The group returns to Bucharest for a concert held at Romexpo, part of their anniversary tour Coming Home - 60 Years of Scorpions. More details here.

George Enescu International Festival

Until September 21

The 27th edition of the event is held under the theme of Anniversaries / Celebrations, a tribute to great musicians. Among the landmarks marked are the 70th anniversary of the death of George Enescu, 150 years since the birth of Maurice Ravel, 100 years since that of Pierre Boulez or 50 years since the death of Dmitri Shostakovich. More on the program here.

Art Safari

Until December 14

The event, held at Dacia-Romania Palace, encompasses five exhibitions exploring the work of Theodor Pallady, the story of George Enescu or Japanese design. Further info here.

Romeo and Juliet - musical

September 11 – September 14

The musical Romeo and Juliet opens the 2025/26 season of the Ion Dacian National Operetta and Musical Theatre with a series of four consecutive performances. Directed by the Hungarian stage director KERO, the show is a “modern, high-energy production, constantly refreshed to remain relevant.” More here.

KINOdiseea Open Air

Until September 14

The International Film Festival for Young Audiences - KINOdiseea Open Air takes place at the Mihai Eminescu Summer Theater in Bucharest’s National Park with a program of open-air film screenings for the entire family, creative and educational workshops, children's shows and interactive activities. More here.

Open-air Cinema in Titan Park

Until September 14

This free-entry event is held at the Arts Island in District 3’s Titan Park. The schedule is available here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

In the country:

Dan Perjovschi | Romania – A retrospective 1985-2025

Until October 26

Timișoara’s Corneliu Miklosi Museum hosts this exhibition gathering drawings, performances, civic actions, protests, publications and installations, to deliver a fresco of Romania of the last 40 years. More details here.

TIFF Unlimited Caravan in Brașov

September 12 – September 14

Brașov’s Reduta Center will host a series of screenings where film fans can see the fall’s most anticipated productions, including Tudor Giurgiu’s The Spruce Forest. More details on the program here.

(Photo: Ncristian | Dreamstime.com)

