Weekend calendar: Dâmbovița boat rides, Anonimul, Full Moon film festivals, Navy Day

The Open Streets program continues in Bucharest, where boat rides are part of the offer. Meanwhile audiences in Sfântu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta, and in Biertan, in Sibiu, can enjoy a varied program of films.

In Bucharest:

Film Hour

Until August 30

The Summer Garden of the Peasant Museum hosts a program of outdoor screenings, featuring classics and more recent public favorites. More details here.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Boat rides at Dâmbovița Apă Dulce

August 14, 15

The public can enjoy free river boat rides starting at the United Nations Pier. More details here.

Mihnea Dămăceanu, Dumitrița Răzlog and Theodor Pallady - Selfish

Until September 6

The exhibition, hosted by Jecza și Olaru, gathers recent works by Mihnea Dămăceanu and Dumitrița Răzlog, alongside two nudes by Theodor Pallady. More here.

In the country:

Full Moon Horror and Fantastic Film Festival

August 14 - August 16

Three days and three nights of premieres, cult films and open-air screenings in Biertan. More on the program here.

Anonimul International Independent Film Festival

Until August 16

This year's program includes the feature film competition, national and international short film competitions, special screenings, and Q&A sessions with filmmakers and guests. The event is held in Sfântu Gheorghe, in the Danube Delta. More details here.

Romanian Navy Day

August 15

The celebrations include a naval exercise in Constanța, on Romania’s Black Sea coast. More here.

(Photo: Dâmbovița Delivery 2023, from organizers)

editor@romania-insider.com