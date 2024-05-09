Weekend calendar: European Film Festival, CellEAST, Bucharest Half Marathon, SofistiCAT and more

Film screenings, exhibitions and concerts are part of the weekend offer in Bucharest, which also hosts this weekend its Half Marathon. Nearby, in Snagov, foodies can enjoy a barbecue festival.

In Bucharest:

European Film Festival

May 9 – May 15

The program of the 28th edition of the event covers 40 feature films, 34 of them national premieres, and two short film selections. After Bucharest, screenings will be held in several other cities in the country. More here.

Bucharest Half Marathon

May 11, 12

The event, at its 13th edition this year, covers the 21k race, the relay race, and the 10k and 2.5 k races. More here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

CellEAST 2024

Until May 15

It is the third edition of the festival that sees Romanian and international cellists perform in Bucharest and, for one concert, in Brașov. More on the program here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Jonathan Lasker: Paintings from Five Decades

Until May 11

The solo exhibition of the New-York-based painter is open at the Museum of Recent Art (MARe) in Bucharest. The show, part of MARe’s international program, includes 15 large-size works by the artist, created over the past five decades and selected from various European collections. More here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Being Van Gogh & The Revolutionary Art: From Monet to Kandinsky

Until June 16

The National Library of Romania hosts two immersive exhibitions mixing HD screenings, music, and special effects to let visitors experience the work of painters such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Eduard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Further details here.

Enchanted Garden

Until June 30

The exhibition, which opens at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden, showcases the flower-themed photos of Austrian photographer Norbert Kopf. The show is open at the garden’s exhibition pavilion. More here.

International Glass Art Exhibition

May 10 – June 14

This is the 36th edition of the event focused on the production of artists working with glass. Sme 100 artists are included, from established names to students. The event opens on May 10 at Galeria Orizont in Bucharest. More here.

SofistiCAT

May 11, 12

The competition for felines will see some 200 cats race for a place on the podium at Sala Palatului. There will also be an area for adoption with strays looking for a family. More on the event here.

GrillFest

May 10 – May 12

Held in Snagov, the event is set to bring together 200 chefs from 10 countries in what has been described as the largest barbecue festival in Europe.” More details here.

In the country

Lifeline

May 10 – August 4

The show, open at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

All you have seen will come true - Andrei Gamarț @ Constanța Art Museum

Until May 12

After being presented in Brașov, All you have seen will come true will go on display in Constanța, following a partnership between the city’s Art Museum and Mobius Gallery. The show is a retrospective of the last ten years of the artist. More here.

Craiova Easter Fair

Until May 12

Season products, fairy tale decorations, and musical performances await tourists and locals in the city's Romanescu Park. More here.

(Photo: Mihocphoto | Dreamstime.com)

