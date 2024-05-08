Bucharest Half Marathon 2024: 10,000 runners expected at event this weekend

Some 10,000 athletes are expected to join the races of this year’s Bucharest Half Marathon, set to take place on May 11 and May 12.

The event, at its 13th edition this year, covers the 21k race, the relay race (3 x 6,5km + 7km + 7,6km), and the 10k and 2.5 k races.

The 10k races are scheduled for May 11, starting at 09:00, followed by the Fun Race at 12:00. The 10k wheelchair race is set for the same day, starting at 08:45, while the wheelchair Fun Race will start at 11:45.

The 21k and half-marathon relay races are scheduled for May 12. A Children’s Race is also included in the program.

The Saturday races start at Libertăţii Boulevard (Izvor Park), covering Unirii Boulevard, Alba Iulia Square, Decebal Boulevard, Muncii Square and ending in Constituţiei Square.

The Sunday races start at Libertăţii Boulevard (Izvor Park) and end in Constituţiei Square, covering Calea Buzeşti, Victoriei Square, Kisseleff Road, Calea Victoriei, Unirii Boulevard, Decebal Boulevard, and Basarabia Boulevard.

Ten entertainment points and six hydration points will be set up on the race route.

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Saturday between 07:30 and 14:00 and on Sunday between 07:30 and 13:00. More on the event here.

(Photo: 2015 edition of the event by CarolRobert | Dreamstime.com)

