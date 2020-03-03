Weekend calendar: Mariza concert, Sound Week, exhbitions, movie openings

Events:

Mariza concert: March 7 at Sala Palatului. More details and tickets are available here.

Sound Week: ongoing, ends March 8 in various venues in Bucharest. The program is available here.

Martisor Fair at the Village Museum: ongoing, ends March 8. More details here.

Christoph Niemann exhibition at the National Museum of Contemporary Art: February 27 - March 29. More about the event here.

Movie openings:

Little Joe

Starring: Emily Beecham, Kerry Fox, Ben Whishaw

Onward

Starring: Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mel Rodriguez

