Weekend calendar: French Film Festival, Bucharest Coffee Festival, concerts and more

The yearly celebration of French cinema is on in Bucharest and several other cities in the country, while coffee lovers can head to a dedicated festival in the capital.

In Bucharest:

French Film Festival

March 20 – March 30

The yearly event dedicated to French cinema returns to Bucharest and eleven other cities in the country for an edition unfolding under the theme of Échos. The festival, which highlights French auteur cinema in all its forms, explores how stories and images resonate across generations. More details here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here.

Echoes of Ji.hlava

Until April 3

Four films that were part of the selection of the international documentary film festival Echoes of Ji.hlava are screened at the Czech Center in Bucharest. More details here.

The jungle takes over the museum

Until March 31

Grigore Antipa Museum of Natural History hosts this exhibition of live exotic butterflies meant to transform the museum into a tropical oasis. The exhibition presents butterflies belonging to species found in Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and Sub-Saharan Africa. More details here.

Răzvan Anton: Fading Studies

Until April 12

This exhibition of new works by Răzvan Anton, rooted in a family collection of images, is open at Gaep. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

March 20, 21

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Nicolas Simon, performs a program of works by Bach, Brahms, and Max Bruch. Violinist Mihaela Martin is the soloist. More here.

Annunciation Peasant Market

March 21 – March 23

The Romanian Peasant Museum (MTR) hosts this market where artisans from all over the country showcase icons, wooden objects, fabrics, ii, decorations, traditional ceramics, traditional costumes, food products, and more. Further details here.

Bucharest Coffee Festival

March 21 – March 23

Laminor Arena hosts this celebration of coffee culture, this year at its eleventh edition. More details here.

In the country:

Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until April 30

It is one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the Catalan artist in the country, and was previously shown in Bucharest before opening in Cluj. Consisting of 170 works, it invites viewers on an unforgettable journey through the artist's works: life-size sculptures, surrealist furniture and other specially created works of art. The exhibition is open at Hintz House. More details here.

IZANAGI - Japanese Film Festival

Until March 30

The Japanese animation festival Izanagi, now at its 5th edition, takes in nine cities in the country and proposes the theme of persona. Moviegoers and Japanese culture enthusiasts will explore the idea of ​​identity through seven films, including Perfect Blue, Millennium Actress, and Paprika, by director Satoshi Kon. This weekend, the festival travels to Iași and Galați. Further details here.

SoNoRo Conac

Until June

The tour consisting of chamber music concerts held at landmark, historical buildings around the country has kicked off with concerts at Mihai Eminescu Library in Iași and Casa Numaà in Cluj. More details here.

