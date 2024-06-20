Weekend calendar: Athenaeum Summer Festival, Sânziene Fair, Sibiu International Theater Festival, Rocanotherworld and more

The Bucharest public can attend this weekend two outdoor concerts at the Athenaeum or celebrate the Sânziene at a dedicated fair, while theater fans are headed for Sibiu, where the international theater festival brings an ample program of events.

In Bucharest:

Athenaeum Summer Festival

June 20 – June 29

The program, which brings together classical, jazz, film, and early music, kicks off with a concert where British soprano Sally Matthews will perform the final scene of Richard Strauss’s Capriccio, alongside the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Leo Hussain. The Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to deliver the festival’s closing event. More on the festival here.

Cantus Ecclesiae - Bucharest Organ Fest

Until June 23

Bucharest’s most important organs, hosted by churches such as Sfântul Iosif Roman-Catholic Cathedral, the Romanian Athenaeum, the Evangelical Church, the Italian Church, the French Church or the Anglican Church, take center stage at this event aiming to explore the instrument in a program of works by well-known masters. More here.

Open Streets

Every weekend until October 13

The city's busy streets turn pedestrian in a program of outdoor events that has reached its fourth edition this year. Further details here.

Art Safari

Until July 28

This season of Art Safari brings to the spotlight masters of Romanian art such as Eustațiu Stoenescu, Nicolae Grigorescu, Nicolae Tonitza, Ștefan Luchian, and Corneliu Baba. Five exhibitions are part of the program of the event which takes place at the Dacia-Romania Palace in Bucharest’s Old Town. Further details on each exhibition and their schedule here.

The Universe of Salvador Dalí

Until September 1

ARCUB hosts this exhibition encompassing some 170 works by Salvador Dalí, ranging from sculptures and engravings to drawings, miniatures, and furniture. The exhibited items are part of Beniamino Levi’s collection. More details here.

Art films @ MNAR

Until December

A series of documentaries on well-known names of art will be screened at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). More here.

Being Van Gogh & The Revolutionary Art: From Monet to Kandinsky

Until June 30

The National Library of Romania hosts two immersive exhibitions mixing HD screenings, music, and special effects to let visitors experience the work of painters such as Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Paul Cezanne, Eduard Munch, Wassily Kandinsky and more. Further details here.

Oh, Be a Fine Girl/Guy, Kiss Me!,

Until June 29

This is Mihai Plătică’s second solo one at Gaep, and features almost 40 new photographs and objects. The show is inspired by the legacy of “Harvard Computers.” More details here.

Enchanted Garden

Until June 30

The exhibition, which opens at the Dimitrie Brândză Botanical Garden, showcases the flower-themed photos of Austrian photographer Norbert Kopf. The show is open at the garden’s exhibition pavilion. More here.

AfterLand

Until June 26

Works by an international group of artists working at the intersection between art, science, and nature are on display in this exhibition open at Rezidenta9. More on the show here.

Symphony of Water

Ongoing

The water, music, and light show at the Urban Fountains in Bucharest’s Unirii Square.

Sânziene Fair

June 21 – June 23

The Peasant Museum invites the public to this fair where they can encounter various handmade items, ranging from icons and ceramics to toys, jewelry and more. Invited artisans will talks about and demonstrate their craft to visitors, who can also sample a range of cakes, honey products, teas, and more. Entrance is free. More on the event here.

Bucharest Pride

June 21- June 29

Under the theme We are ready, the organizers have prepared a marathon of cultural and community events culminating with the Bucharest Pride March, scheduled for June 29. More on the program here.

In the country

Sibiu International Theater Festival

June 21 – June 30

The 31st edition of the festival, which focuses this year on the theme of Friendship, has a rich program that is set to bring actors such as John Malkovich or Isabelle Adjani to the central Romania city. Numerous outdoor events are also scheduled, and several theater performances can also be watched online. More on the program here and here.

Marius Bercea: This Side of Paradise

Until August 17

The Art Encounters Foundation presents this comprehensive solo exhibition by artist Marius Bercea, bringing together in Timișoara over 40 paintings and drawings created in the past 15 years in Cluj-Napoca and California. Further details here.

Lifeline

Until August 4

The show, held at the Timișoara Art Museum, offers a panorama of the work of the last 20 years by German artist Dieter Mammel. More here.

Transilvania International Film Festival

June 14 – June 26

The largest film festival in the country opens in Cluj-Napoca with an extensive program of screenings and events for the general public, in addition to industry programs and events, and its usual competitions. More here.

Rocanotherworld

June 20 – June 23

The festival, taking place in Iași, on the shore of lake Aroneanu, counts Asaf Avidan, Alternosfera (Md) - Deliric X Silent Strike & Muse Quartet, Coma, Argatu, Om La Lună, and Robin and the Backstabbers in its lineup. More on the performers and the various events here.

(Photo: Opreanu Roberto Sorin/ Dreamstime)

