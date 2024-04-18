Romania's Sibiu International Theater Festival: Productions starring John Malkovich, Isabelle Adjani at 2024 edition

Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS) has announced for this year a program that is set to bring actors such as John Malkovich or Isabelle Adjani to the central Romania city.

The 31st edition of the festival, which focuses this year on the theme of Friendship, takes place between June 21 and June 30. The tickets for the indoor and online performances go on sale on April 19, at 12:00.

Among the productions in the program are In the Solitude of Cotton Fields, directed by Timofey Kulyabin and starring John Malkovich and Ingeborga Dapkunaite; The Murmurs of the Soul, starring Isabelle Adjani; Angela, a show by Susanne Kennedy; Not once, a video installation by Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jan Fabre; Aphrodite's Holiday Show, a production of The Actor's Gang, the company led by Tim Robbins; Il Risveglio, a production by Pippo Delbono with Emilia Romagna; the contemporary dance show Alice of the Taipei company B.Dance; and the contemporary dance performance Sol Invictus of French company Herve Koubi.

Besides the indoor performances, the program also covers a selection of outdoor events, ranging from theater and music to dance and contemporary circus, delivered by international theater companies, while Sibiu's Grand Square will host numerous concerts during the festival's two weekends.

At this year's edition of FITS, the event will offer a star on the city's Celebrities Alley to seven personalities, namely actor John Malkovich, German director Susanne Kennedy, Belgian choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, Greek director Theodoros Terzopoulos, actress Isabelle Adjani, Romanian-born director David Esrig, and Norwegian author Jon Fosse, the 2023 winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The festival program is available here.

(Photo: Cristi111/ Dreamstime)

