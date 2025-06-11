Weekend calendar: Green Hours Jazz Fest, Bucharest Opera Festival, Athenaeum Summer Festival, Transilvania International Film Festival and more

The largest film festival in the country kicks off this weekend in Cluj, while Bucharest has numerous music festivals going on.

In Bucharest:

Green Hours Jazz Fest

June 12 – June 15

A symbol of the underground theater movement and an iconic jazz club of Bucharest, Green Hours hosts the 15th edition of the festival, which lines up some 23 local and international names. More details here.

Bucharest Opera Festival

June 15 – June 24

Opera, ballet, operetta, musical, and rock opera productions presented by multiple companies, including two from abroad, are part of the program. Further info is available here.

Athenaeum Summer Festival

June 14 – June 25

Baroque and romantic operas, contemporary works, and film music are part of the program, which also includes two outdoor concerts of classical music with free entrance. More details here.

Très Court Festival

June 14

The Très Court International Festival of Very Short Films returns to Elvire Popesco Cinema for its 27th edition, featuring a rich selection of films of under four minutes with stories from all over the world. More here.

Bucharest Organ Fest

Until June 15

The festival explores the organ in its various roles, presenting the instrument as a soloist, chamber partner or accompanist. The event takes place at the Roman Catholic Cathedral St. Joseph, the National University of Music Bucharest, the Evangelical Church of the Holy Trinity, the Sacré-Coeur Church and the Labyrinth Church. Further details here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here. The event is closed for the Easter Sunday but open the Saturday before.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

June 12, 13

George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Robert Farkas, performs a program of works by Mozart. Pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja is the soloist. More here.

Ignacio Uriarte: Symbolism

Until June 21

The solo exhibition, open at Gaep, presents drawings and sculptural pieces, including a large group of nine drawings that signal a new direction in Ignacio Uriarte’s practice. Without relinquishing his adherence to the tools, gestures, and routines of office environments, he embraces a more colorful aesthetic and a more playful approach to corporate life. Further details here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

The Phantom of the Opera

Until June 15

Romexpo hosts several performances of the famed musical. More details here.

In the country:

Art Encounters Biennial

Until July 13

The Timişoara event explores at this edition the theme of Bounding Histories. Whispering Tales as it showcases more than 100 works by 60 artists, including five specially commissioned creations that examine the city’s historic layers. Curators Ana Janevski (MoMA New York) and Tevž Logar (independent curator) invite the public to reflect on the city’s complex past and discover the hidden stories of emblematic places: the Garrison Headquarters – a former military building, FABER – a former factory, and the headquarters of the Art Encounters Foundation, a space with an industrial and educational history. More details here.

Night of Philosophy

June 13 – June 14

The fifth edition of the event returns to Timișoara to discuss the fragile state of democracy in the face of conflicts, populism, information manipulation and technology. Jean-Louis Andral, Déborah Brosteaux, Justine Cassell, Gérard Bras, Marc Lazar, Michel Foucher, Gloria Origgi, and Hanno Sauer are among the guests. More details here.

American Independent Film Festival

June 13 – June 15

After its Bucharest run, AIFF travels to Bran and Timișoara to showcase some of the latest North American indie productions. More here.

Transilvania International Film Festival

June 13 – June 22

The largest film fest in the country kicks off in Cluj-Napoca with an extensive program of screenings, concerts, and industry events. Works by contemporary directors Rodrigo Cortés, Rainer Sarnet, and Adilkhan Yerzhanov will be screened at the event, among others, and a dedicated section will focus on Estonian cinema. More details here.

Sports Festival

June 12 – June 15

Cluj-Napoca hosts this event that will see Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Gaúcho play in an All Stars Team, alongside Adriano, Marco Materazzi, Wesley Sneijder, Júlio César, Ricardinho, Kevin Kurányi and Cristian Zaccardo. More details here.

(Photo: Wirestock | Dreamstime.com)

