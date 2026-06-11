Weekend calendar: Bucharest Pride, Bucharest Opera Festival, BurgerFest, Transilvania International Film Festival in Cluj

Another busy weekend in Bucharest, from events for foodies to concerts and exhibitions, while the largest film event in the country kicks off in Cluj.

In Bucharest:

Bucharest Opera Festival

June 11 – June 22

Twelve evenings of opera, ballet and music theater, with productions by Romanian and international companies. More details here.

Bucharest Pride March

June 13

At its 21st edition this year, the march takes place on its established route: Calea Victoriei – United Nations Square – Izvor Park. The latter hosts this weekend the queer artists of the moment, as well as workshops, exhibitions and sports and creative activities proposed by the community. More details here.

American Independent Film Festival

Until June 11

The event dedicated to indie productions has among its guests thus year Oscar-winning directors Natalie Musteata and Alexandre Singh, and Australian director Kitty Green. More on the program here.

Bucharest Design Festival

Until June 21

Exhibitions, installations, and urban interventions connect new generations of creatives with design professionals, and specialized communities with the general public. More on the program here.

World Press Photo

Until June 19

The free-entry exhibition, held in University Square, gathers the most striking stories of the past twelve months, on topics such as the overreach of power, the climate crisis, war and conflict, but also resilience, rebuilding, and the dignity of people who refuse to give in.

Open Streets

Until October 11

For 25 weekends, the capital’s central area will host various concerts, shows, parades, workshops for children, sports activities, and guided tours. Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian again, and, as a novelty this year, the route is extended to Ion Brezoianu Street, which is included in the program for the first time. More info here.

Art Safari

Until July 19

The art event returns with another edition featuring exhibitions dedicated to Nicolae Vermont, Mihai Eminescu, and one gathering works by Felix Aftene. More details here.

Concerts @ George Enescu Philharmonic

June 11, 12

Dennis Russell Davies conducts the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra for a program of works by Doina Rotaru, Sergei Prokofiev, and Sergei Rachmaninoff. Violinist Maria Ioudenitch is the soloist. More details here.

Liliana Basarab - Not Cruel, Truthful

Until June 26

Liliana Basarab’s solo exhibition, open at Sandwich Neurohope, welcomes the public with works that bring into focus “routines recovered through a drifting gaze, one that shifts from what is expected to be seen toward the peripheral, toward underexplored social niches.”

Ramon Sadîc – Supernova

Until June 26

Ramon Sadîc’s first solo exhibition in collaboration with Sandwich brings together a series of paintings through which the artist “probes his position within a context marked by social and political instability, constructing a visual meditation on contemporary uncertainty.”

BurgerFest

June 12 – June 14

Arena Nationala hosts this event, where the burger takes center stage. More details here.

Empire of the Sun concert

June 14

The Australian electronic music band are returning to Europe and the UK with over 20 concerts included in the Ask That God Tour 2026. More details here.

In the country:

Nona Inescu - Afterlife – Still Life

Until June 6

Nona Inescu's solo exhibition at Isho Office in Timişoara consolidates her practice of recent years, which includes photography, objects, installations, video and sound, and explores the relationship between the human body and the environment from a post-humanist perspective. More here.

Oláh Gyárfás - The Broken Corner of the Cube

Until June 6

Also on view at Isho Office, the exhibition explores the relationships between humans and the plant and animal world, using ecologically responsible production methodologies. More here.

Tears That Laugh, Laughs That Cry

Until June 21

The exhibition, open at NOCA Oradea, explores the multiple facets of crying and laughter by bringing together twenty intergenerational and multicultural artistic positions. More here.

Transilvania International Film Festival

June 12 – June 21

The largest film event in the country kicks off in Cluj. The opening film is Tudor Giurgiu’s 3 Days in September. More details on this year’s edition here.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com