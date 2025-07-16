Weekend calendar: Justin Timberlake @ Electric Castle, Ceau, Cinema! and more

The season of festivals is in full swing as one of summer's largest music events takes place this weekend near Cluj, while Bucharest residents can attend the many activities scheduled as part of the Open Streets program.

In Bucharest:

Majestic Summer Concert Gala

July 20

This concert of the Schoenbrunn Palace Orchestra Vienna, held at the Romanian Athenaeum, celebrates the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Johann Strauss. More details here.

Anatolian Food Fest

July 18 – July 20

A variety of Turkish foods will be showcased at this event held at Bucharest’s National Arena. More details here.

Magic Summer

Until August 13

The Athenaeum hosts this series of classical music concerts that kicked off with an event featuring the Royal Camerata of Bucharest. Further details here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Art Safari

Until July 27

The current edition of the art event features exhibitions on Ioan Andreescu, Ion Țuculescu, forgotten Romanian painters, but also the new generation of artists. More details here. The event is closed for the Easter Sunday but open the Saturday before.

Gaep Presents: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă

Until July 31

This duo exhibition features two artists that have been part of Gaep’s Accelerator, the mentoring program for emerging artists: Vlad Albu and Roberta Curcă. More here.

Cats Are Taking Over

Until July 30

This is the inaugural exhibition of Vila Catena's contemporary art pavilion, a Sandwich and the Fildas Art Foundation joint initiative, via the Catena for Art program. The exhibition "explores the universe of the most charismatic domestic felines, often considered too trivial for "serious" art, reclaiming their place in contemporary creation." More on the show and the artists included here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

In the country:

Ceau, Cinema!

July 16 – July 20

Almost 50 screenings, a cineconcert, two exhibitions, and several meetings with filmmakers are part of the five-day program of the event taking place in Timişoara. More on the program here.

Electric Castle

July 16 – July 20

Justin Timberlake, Queens of the Stone Age, and Yungblud are among the names headlining this year’s edition of the music festival taking place in Bontida, near Cluj-Napoca. More info here.

SoNoRo Musikland

Until July 19

The seventh edition of the event takes place in Sibiu, Copșa Mare, Cincu, Saschiz, Meșendorf, Criț, Viscri, Codlea, Făgăraș and Brașov with concerts honoring the area’s Saxon heritage. More details here.

(Photo: Cristina Ivan | Dreamstime.com)

editor@romania-insider.com