Weekend Calendar: Concerts, exhibitions, opera performances, movie openings

Events:
Live broadcast of Berlin Philharmonic concert with Kirill Petrenko and Daniel Barenboim: January 11 at the National University of Music Bucharest. Further details here.
Faust: January 11 at the Bucharest Opera House. Tickets are available here.
Don Giovanni: June 12 at the Bucharest Opera House. Tickets are available here.
Around and About Surrealism, ongoing, ends February 2, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Further details here.
Movie openings:
Bomshell
Starring: Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman
Like a Boss
Starring: Salma Hayek, Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish
(Photo: Serban Enache | Dreamstime.com)
