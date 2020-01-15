Weekend calendar: Oscar-nominated films, concerts, opera performances

Events:
Oscar Weekend: January 17 - 19, at Elvire Popesco cinema. Films that have been shortlisted or nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Film this year will be screened. The program is available here.
The opening of the Beethoven year at the George Enescu Philharmonic: January 17, January 18 at 19:00. Further details here.
Il Trovatore: January 17 at the Bucharest Opera House. Tickets are available here.
Cavalleria rusticana: January 19 at the Bucharest Opera House. Tickets are available here.
Around and About Surrealism, ongoing, ends February 2, at the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR). Further details here.
Movie openings:
Bad Boys for Life
Starring: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence
Dolittle
Starring: Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, Michael Sheen
(Photo: c_springdt313/ Dreamstime.com)
