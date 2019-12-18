Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 16:31
Events
Weekend calendar: Xmas concerts, season fairs, movie openings
19 December 2019
Events:

Bucharest Christmas Market: ongoing, ends December 26. The program is available here.

Bucharest Short Film Festival: ongoing, ends December 20 at Cinemateca Eforie. The program is available here.

Alt.Crăciun: December 7 - December 22 at Mercato Comunale. A fair covering concerts, Romanian design and all sorts of presents. More about it here.

Christmas Concert: December 22 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Bucharest. More on the event here.

Vienna Classic Christmas: December 20 at Sala Palatului. Tickets are available here.

Movie openings:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Starring: Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac

(Photo: Pixabay)

40