Weekend calendar: Xmas concerts, season fairs, movie openings

Events:

Bucharest Christmas Market: ongoing, ends December 26. The program is available here.

Bucharest Short Film Festival: ongoing, ends December 20 at Cinemateca Eforie. The program is available here.

Alt.Crăciun: December 7 - December 22 at Mercato Comunale. A fair covering concerts, Romanian design and all sorts of presents. More about it here.

Christmas Concert: December 22 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Bucharest. More on the event here.

Vienna Classic Christmas: December 20 at Sala Palatului. Tickets are available here.

Movie openings:

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Starring: Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]