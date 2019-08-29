Weekend calendar: George Enescu Festival, Liam Gallagher concert at Fall in Love festival, film openings

Events:
George Enescu International Festival: August 31- September 22. The program of concerts and associated events can be checked here.
Fall in Love music festival: August 31 - September 1, in Mogosoaia. The lineup, which includes Liam Gallagher and Kaiser Chiefs can be seen here.
DAVA electronic music festival: August 30 - August 31 in Sighisoara. The program can be checked here.
VSLO International Visual Arts Festival: ongoing, ends September 1 in Vama Veche, at the Romanian seaside. The program is available here.
Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here
Movie openings:
Angel has fallen
Starring: Morgan Freeman, Gerard Butler
Goya: Visions of Flesh and Blood
Starring: Xavier Bray, Joanna Dunn, Gabriele Finaldi, Nicola Philipps, Juliet Wilson-Bareau
(Photo: Thesupermat/ Wikipedia)