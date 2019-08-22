Weekend calendar: Bucharest International Air Show, Ronan Keating concert at Golden Stag, Undercloud, Jazz at Bran Castle

Events:

Bucharest International Air Show 2019: August 24 at Aurel Vlaicu/ Băneasa Airport. Further details here.

Undercloud Independent Theater Festival: August 23 - August 30. The program can be checked here.

Golden Stag music festival: August 22 - August 25 in Brașov, in Piața Sfatului. Ronan Keating performs on August 24. Tickets are available here.

Jazz at Bran Castle 2019: August 23 - August 25. Concerts take place in the yard of Bran Castle and at the Râșnov Evangelical Church. The program is available here, and the tickets here.

VSLO International Visual Arts Festival: August 23 - September 1 in Vama Veche, at the Romanian seaside. The program is available here.

Organ music concert: August 25 at the St. Iosif Cathedral in Bucharest. More details here.

Space Adventure exhibition: ongoing, ends October 15, at Romexpo. More about it here

Movie openings:

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Starring: Zoe Margaret Colletti, Michael Garza, Austin Zajur, Gabriel Rush, Dean Norris

The Kitchen

Starring: Tiffany Haddish, Domhnall Gleeson, Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss

(Opening photo: Ronan Keating by Superdopebass/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]