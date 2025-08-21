Weekend calendar: Enescu Festival, Dance Night in Bucharest, Holzstock Indie Festival and more

The largest classical music event in the country begins in Bucharest, where a celebration of dance is also scheduled downtown. Meanwhile, indie spirit is in focus at a festival in the village of Hosman, and the Histories and Film Festival in Râșnov is wrapping up this weekend.

In Bucharest:

George Enescu International Festival

August 24 – September 21

The 27th edition of the event is held under the theme of Anniversaries / Celebrations, a tribute to great musicians. Among the landmarks marked are the 70th anniversary of the death of George Enescu, 150 years since the birth of Maurice Ravel, 100 years since that of Pierre Boulez or 50 years since the death of Dmitri Shostakovich. More on the program here.

Dance Night

August 23

A celebration of the joy of dancing, taking place in the area of ​​the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR) as part of the Open Streets project. More details here.

Open-air Cinema in Titan Park

Until September 14

This free-entry event is held at the Arts Island in District 3’s Titan Park. The schedule is available here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

Film Hour

Until August 31

The Summer Garden of the Romanian Peasant Museum (MTR) hosts this series of outdoor film screenings. More on the program here.

In the country:

Ukraine Independence Day

August 24

A micro-festival of solidarity and belonging held in Timișoara. More details here.

Histories and Film Festival in Râșnov

Until August 24

Outdoor film screenings, talks, exhibitions, and concerts are part of the program of the event. More details here.

Holzstock Indie Festival

August 22 – August 24

The fortified church of Hosman, in Sibiu county, hosts a program of live music, workshops, and various other experiences. More details here.

(Photo: a previous edition of Dance Night, courtesy of Arcub)

editor@romania-insider.com