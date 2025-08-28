Weekend calendar: Bucharest International Air Show, L'Étape Romania by Tour de France, Codru Festival in Timișoara, Focus in the Park in Sibiu and more

Concerts, exhibitions, and outdoor film screenings are part of the weekend offer in the capital, where the public can also attend the many aerial demonstrations and aircraft displays part of the Bucharest Air Show.

In Bucharest:

George Enescu International Festival

August 24 – September 21

The 27th edition of the event is held under the theme of Anniversaries / Celebrations, a tribute to great musicians. Among the landmarks marked are the 70th anniversary of the death of George Enescu, 150 years since the birth of Maurice Ravel, 100 years since that of Pierre Boulez or 50 years since the death of Dmitri Shostakovich. More on the program here.

Bucharest International Air Show & General Aviation Exhibition

August 29 – August 31

The event, held at the Aurel Vlaicu (Băneasa) Airport, will bring together over 200 civil and military aircraft, in aerial displays and on display to the public, as well as over 200 pilots and parachutists. The program also covers live concerts, fireworks, food trucks, exhibitions, plane spotting and relaxation areas, and areas for children. More details here.

L'Étape Romania by Tour de France

August 31

Several major boulevards and central streets will be closed to allow more than 2,500 cyclists to take part in the event. More details here.

Open-air Cinema in Titan Park

Until September 14

This free-entry event is held at the Arts Island in District 3’s Titan Park. The schedule is available here.

Open Streets

Until October 12

The program that turns the city's main arteries into pedestrian areas returns with a program of live concerts, street performances, dance evenings, parades, children's workshops and creative activities, guided tours, and areas for exercise and sports. More here.

Open Doors @Cotroceni Palace

Weekends

The program that sees the garden of the Cotroceni Palace, the seat of the Presidential Administration, continues in a renewed format. More details here.

Film Garden

Until September 28

The Film Garden (Grădina cu Filme), the venue in Bucharest’s Alexandru Lahovari Square that hosts outdoor film screenings, will host a variety of screenings and talks with directors. More here.

Film Hour

Until August 31

The Summer Garden of the Romanian Peasant Museum (MTR) hosts this series of outdoor film screenings. More on the program here.

In the country:

Codru Festival

August 29 – August 31

Pădurea Verde, in Timișoara, hosts the event where Akua Naru, Trio Mandili and Goran Bregović & Wedding and Funeral Band, alongside Subcarpați, Irina Rimes, Vița de Vie, Subcarpați, Deliric x Silent Strike, Dirty Shirt, Phoenix, Implant pentru Refuz, Rava, Erika Isac, Florin Chilian, Emeric Imre, and Țapinarii will perform. More on the program here.

Focus in the Park Sibiu

August 28 – August 31

The city’s largest outdoor festival of alternative music lines up names such as John Newman, Okean Elzy, Akua Naru (US), Dub Pistols (UK), Carla’s Dreams, and more. The program is available here.

(Photo: Calinescu Silviu | Dreamstime.com)