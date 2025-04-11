Real Estate

Real estate developer WDP announces EUR 52 mln project near Bucharest

11 April 2025

Belgian logistics real estate developer WDP has announced a EUR 52 million investment in expanding its logistics infrastructure in Dragomirești, on the outskirts of Bucharest, as part of a broader EUR 107 million development program also covering Ridderkerk in the Netherlands, according to Economedia.ro

The projects, covering a combined leasable area of approximately 93,000 square meters, are all pre-leased and expected to deliver an average yield of over 7.5%, the company confirmed on April 9.

The Romanian component, known as WDP Park Bucharest – Dragomirești, will be situated along the capital's ring road. It will feature two new logistics facilities: a 47,000-square-meter climate-controlled warehouse with cold storage and freezing capabilities and an 11,000-square-meter ambient warehouse. 

The site is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

WDP noted that the units will be leased under 10-year fixed-term agreements to logistics service providers. Additionally, over 16,000 square meters of extra leasable space remains available for future development within the same park, underlining the site's strategic importance in the company's regional portfolio.

The overall investment reflects WDP's ongoing commitment to expanding its European logistics footprint, with a focus on key locations offering strong demand and infrastructure connectivity.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Roman Motizov/Dreamstime.com)

