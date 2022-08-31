On Tuesday, August 30, the National Environmental Guard of Constanta banned the import of two containers holding 33 tons of polystyrene that arrived at the Constanta South Port.

The waste was shipped to Romania by a company from Israel and was intended to be delivered to a company in Buzau county.

The National Environmental Guard of Constanta stated on their Facebook page that the import had been registered in the ROAFM register, but the team of commissioners found several inconsistencies between the documents submitted to the Customs Border Office and the information uploaded to the app by the importer.

“The environmental permit in the set of documents was not the same as the environmental permit in the ROAFM register, and the document accompanying the transfer of waste - Annex VII - was not completed according to the requirements of Regulation 1013/2006,” says the source.

Additionally, “the location/address of the polystyrene waste recovery plant and whether there is an environmental permit for the working point where the waste recovery plant is located was not clear from these documents.”

According to the source, the import of any type of waste in Romania can only be carried out to recovery facilities - a mandatory condition provided for by the legislation in force.

(Photo source: National Environmental Guard of Constanta's Facebook page)