Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 08:44
Politics

Municipal waste collection scandal in Bucharest continues in court

27 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mayor of Bucharest's District 1, Clotilde Armand, obtained the approval for the state of emergency from the local Government’s representative (prefect) at the end of last week, hired another municipal solid waste collection company for the short term, and plans to ask again in court the termination of the contract with the main contractor Romprest.

Signed by her predecessors for a period of 25 years, the contract is too expensive, she claims, News.ro reported.

Following the repeated conflicts between Armand and Romprest, municipal waste has frequently accumulated on the streets.

To ask for the termination of the contract in court, Armand will seek the support of the local council after a Court decision clarifies that this is a pre-requisite step.

It is unclear whether the council will support Armand’s action. But even if eventually started, the outcome of the action in court is unpredictable.

While not necessarily a hot issue at the national level, the scandal reveals once again the weak coherence of Romania’s ruling coalition and the multitude of conflicts among its members.

A member of the reformist USR PLUS party, Armand claims she is not backed by the council members of the Liberal (PNL) party, which gives the Social Democrat (PSD) opposition the opportunity to accuse the ruling coalition as a whole for the poor overall performance of the public administration. Ironically, the controversial 25-year contract was signed by a Liberal.

The contract signed by Armand with the alternative municipal waste collection firm, Brai-Cata, raised more questions because of its controversial past ownership linked to the Italian Mafia and the poor performance in other municipalities where it operates. However, it is not sure whether companies with completely clean pedigree are frequent in this industry. 

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 08:44
Politics

Municipal waste collection scandal in Bucharest continues in court

27 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The mayor of Bucharest's District 1, Clotilde Armand, obtained the approval for the state of emergency from the local Government’s representative (prefect) at the end of last week, hired another municipal solid waste collection company for the short term, and plans to ask again in court the termination of the contract with the main contractor Romprest.

Signed by her predecessors for a period of 25 years, the contract is too expensive, she claims, News.ro reported.

Following the repeated conflicts between Armand and Romprest, municipal waste has frequently accumulated on the streets.

To ask for the termination of the contract in court, Armand will seek the support of the local council after a Court decision clarifies that this is a pre-requisite step.

It is unclear whether the council will support Armand’s action. But even if eventually started, the outcome of the action in court is unpredictable.

While not necessarily a hot issue at the national level, the scandal reveals once again the weak coherence of Romania’s ruling coalition and the multitude of conflicts among its members.

A member of the reformist USR PLUS party, Armand claims she is not backed by the council members of the Liberal (PNL) party, which gives the Social Democrat (PSD) opposition the opportunity to accuse the ruling coalition as a whole for the poor overall performance of the public administration. Ironically, the controversial 25-year contract was signed by a Liberal.

The contract signed by Armand with the alternative municipal waste collection firm, Brai-Cata, raised more questions because of its controversial past ownership linked to the Italian Mafia and the poor performance in other municipalities where it operates. However, it is not sure whether companies with completely clean pedigree are frequent in this industry. 

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:06
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
19 July 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Five Instagrammable cities to visit this summer
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline