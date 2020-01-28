Romania Insider
One in four Romanian employers can afford double digit wage hike
28 January 2020
While one in four Romanian employers plans no wake hike for this year, there is a significant amount of companies that are ready, therefore they afford, rising the wages by double digit rates: 20% of them would rise the wages by 10%-15% and another 6.5% would accept hiking the wages by more than 15%, according to a poll conducted by online recruiting platform BestJobs.ro.

The largest group of employers (35% of total) is formed by those ready to accept a small, 0%-5% wage rise - that seems rather an indexation for inflation or currency depreciation.

As regards the entire compensation packages, most (64.5%) of the employers keep providing meal vouchers, and 58% say they will award bonuses for special occasions.

In addition, 35% will invest in personal development courses and training for employees.

It is worth saying in this context that the sharp wage hikes recorded in Romania over the past years were partly achieved by employees changing their workplaces, and not entirely because of the employers rising the wages - although this was the case in the budgetary sector.

Another BestJobs.ro poll released in December revealed that six in ten employees were actively looking for better workplaces.

