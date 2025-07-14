Wael Kaskas appointed GM for Haleon in Hungary, Romania, Czechia and Slovakia

Haleon, a global leader in consumer health, has appointed Wael Kaskas as General Manager for its Hungary, Romania, Czechia, and Slovakia cluster. With a strong background in FMCG, consumer healthcare, and supermarket retail, Kaskas brings extensive experience in managing billion-dollar portfolios and leading business transformations, the company said.

Before this role, Kaskas was responsible for marketing and strategy across the Middle East and Africa region at Haleon, where he played a key role in driving growth and brand expansion. He has also served on several global brand councils, helping guide strategic development and market entry initiatives.

“I am committed to strengthening our market position and delivering sustainable results across the region,” said Wael Kaskas.

Kaskas has led successful business turnarounds and profit improvement initiatives and is recognized for his strategic leadership, cross-functional collaboration, and talent development, Haleon said. He holds an EMBA in Business Management and Strategy from London Business School.

The Hungary/Romania/Czechia/Slovakia cluster is the largest in terms of sales within Haleon’s Central and Eastern Europe region - a strategic area covering 34 countries and serving over 284 million consumers. The region generates around GBP 680 million in annual sales and employs more than 2,000 people, with major operations in Poland and Slovakia.

Haleon’s portfolio includes globally recognized brands such as Sensodyne, Voltaren, Panadol, Advil, Centrum, and Theraflu, and spans oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive care, and vitamins and supplements.

