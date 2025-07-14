Romanian steel producer LIBERTY Galați announces new leadership team, seeks new GM

LIBERTY Galați, Romania’s largest steel producer, is undergoing significant leadership changes as part of its broader restructuring efforts aimed at improving operational performance. The company has initiated a global executive search to appoint a new permanent General Manager and has made several key interim and permanent leadership appointments.

Radu Ionescu is stepping down as General Manager of LIBERTY Galați and Tubular but will continue to support the company as an adviser and business partner, the company said. Meanwhile, Ajay Aggarwal, Chairman of the Board at LIBERTY Galați, is returning as interim General Manager.

Aggarwal brings over 35 years of experience in trading, finance, and international operations, and previously led the company through a post-pandemic recovery in 2021. During his tenure, LIBERTY Galați achieved record production and strong financial results.

The company also appointed Oana Petrescu to its Board of Directors. A restructuring expert with three decades of experience in finance and turnaround management, Petrescu has played a central role in shaping LIBERTY Galați’s restructuring plan. Her background includes leadership positions at Arthur Andersen, Ernst & Young, Deloitte, and BCR, and she currently serves as Restructuring Partner at EuroInsol.

Further strengthening the executive team, Cornel Moisescu has been promoted to Head of Production after successfully leading the Primary division. He will now oversee the full production process, including upstream and downstream operations.

Aida Nechifor has been named Head of Finance, bringing over 20 years of experience at the Galați steelworks and having previously served as General Manager, CFO, and Head of Sustainability. She is also President of UniRomSider, Romania’s national union of steel producers.

Alongside the leadership changes, LIBERTY Galați said it is partnering with a global executive search firm to recruit additional top-tier executives to guide the company through its next phase of growth.

The management reshuffle comes at a pivotal time for LIBERTY Galați, which plays a critical role in supplying steel to key sectors such as defense, infrastructure, shipbuilding, construction, and energy. With a Romanian-led leadership team and strategic support from restructuring experts, the company says it is committed to stabilizing operations and delivering on its transformation goals.

(Photo source: the company)