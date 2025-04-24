VTEX named Manchester City's official partner for digital commerce operations

News from Companies

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the composable and complete commerce platform for premier B2C and B2B brands and retailers, announces a global partnership with Premier League champions Manchester City, becoming the club’s official partner for digital commerce operations.

VTEX, with offices including in Romania, will support Manchester City in improving and streamlining its global digital commerce operations. The partnership aims to create an intuitive and seamless experience for fans - whether online or on mobile - through an integrated checkout process that brings them closer to the club. Fans will then be able to easily and quickly complete any order with Manchester products and experiences.

This shift mirrors a growing trend in football, with more clubs focusing on digital experiences, especially in merchandise sales. Given the global fan bases and the ongoing push for digitisation, most sales are now made through clubs’ websites rather than in-person purchases.

“We are proud to partner with VTEX as we further strengthen our position through implementing leading technology. We are looking forward to harnessing VTEX’s cutting-edge technologies as we further integrate fans’ commerce experiences and bring new possibilities to our global commerce operation,” said Greg Swimer, Chief Technology Officer at City Football Group.

As part of the agreement, VTEX will also receive brand visibility across Manchester City’s social media platforms and within the Etihad Stadium, through in-stadium advertising.

“Our partnership with Manchester City marks a turning point in how sports teams connect with their global community through seamless, unified commerce that offers multiple opportunities for fan engagement. Our collaboration is dedicated to transforming the fan experience, elevating engagement both in-stadium and beyond with seamless interactions that bring them closer to the team, wherever they are in the world," said Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer at VTEX.

The partnership reflects both organizations’ commitment to innovation and to creating more meaningful digital experiences for fans. This new chapter reinforces VTEX’s vision to empower global brands and organizations with agile, scalable digital commerce solutions that drive business growth and inspire deeper emotional connections with their audiences—on and off the field.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the composable and complete commerce platform for global brands and retailers, delivering greater efficiency and reduced maintenance for organizations looking to make smarter IT investments and modernize their tech stack. Through a pragmatic composability approach, VTEX empowers brands, distributors, and retailers with unparalleled flexibility and comprehensive solutions, allowing them to invest only in what drives clear business advantages and increases profitability. VTEX is trusted by 2.4 thousand global B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, operating 3.4 thousand active online stores across 43 countries (FY ended December 31, 2024). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

