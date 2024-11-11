Voxa and artist Saddo partner for literary-inspired art installation at Bucharest’s main airport

Voxa, Romania's leading audiobook and e-book app, has partnered with local artist Saddo to create a literary-inspired art installation at Otopeni Airport, Bucharest's main one. "Just as listening to an audiobook transports you to another world, this illustration transforms the space of Otopeni Airport into a window to the universe of literature," the organizers said.

Installed in the airport's departures area, the artwork reimagines classic and popular book titles, such as 1984 by George Orwell, Les Misérables by Victor Hugo, A Clockwork Orange by Anthony Burgess, Shogun by James Clavell, and Bridgerton by Julia Quinn. Each book is visually interpreted to highlight its iconic themes in Saddo's vibrant, eclectic style.

"This collaboration with Saddo extends Voxa's experience into a powerful visual space that delights both literature lovers and those seeking a moment of inspiration on their journey," said Alecsandra Roman, CMO of Voxa.

Saddo added: "Books have always been a major source of inspiration for me, and this collaboration with Voxa was a great opportunity to explore new forms of artistic expression. I wanted to create an artwork that would allow people to enter the world of these books, to feel their atmosphere and complexity, even in an airport setting."

Voxa is the leader of streaming applications for audiobooks and e-books in Romania, with over 300,000 active users, of which 50,000 are Romanians from the diaspora who listen to audiobooks in Romanian. The platform includes over 70,000 titles in Romanian and English and collaborates with more than 40 renowned publishing houses.

Saddo is a visual artist internationally recognized for his distinctive style, which combines elements of surrealism, pop culture, and nature. His works, characterized by vibrant colors and detailed compositions, have been exhibited in galleries around the world.

