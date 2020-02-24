Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 02/24/2020 - 08:29
Politics
Vote on new Govt. likely delayed in Romania’s Parliament
24 February 2020
Romania’s Parliament will probably not be able to give its vote on the designated prime minister Ludovic Orban on February 24, as the ad-hoc majority formed by the Social Democrats (PSD), Liberal Democrats (ALDE) and Pro Romania decided to boycott the vote, deputy head of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Raluca Turcan announced, according to B1.ro.

The joint sitting of the two chambers should be rescheduled, she explained, without providing a hint on the next tentative meeting.

Turcan blamed the Social Democrats for their “lack of maturity.” “Deliberately boycotting a long-awaited move on the road to early elections demonstrates a clear lack of responsibility on the part of PSD,” she said.

Raluca Turcan previously announced that the Liberals would vote against the designated Liberal prime minister Orban.

In their turn, the Social Democrats explained that they expect for the ruling of Romania’s Constitutional Court on their objections to the designation of the dismissed prime minister Ludovic Orban for another term.

(Photo source: Facebook/Raluca Turcan)

