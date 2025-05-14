Transport

Vola owner announces integration of LOT Polish Airlines flights in Romania, Poland

14 May 2025

The ITH Group, which includes the portals Vola.ro, Fru.pl, and GoVola.com and operates in Romania, Poland, and Bulgaria, announced the direct integration of LOT Polish Airlines flights into its own platforms.

The collaboration strengthens the group’s position as a regional leader in flight ticket distribution, according to its press release.

This will be achieved through New Distribution Capability, a International Air Transport Association, or IATA, standard that allows agencies to access competitive fares, along with additional services. 

"We are pleased to welcome Vola as an NDC partner agency at the level of Central and Eastern Europe, a crucial step in expanding our modern distribution strategy. Central Europe is a region of major importance for LOT, and this connection highlights our commitment to its continued development," said Dawid Karas, Deputy Director of Sales for Agencies & Head of NDC, LOT Polish Airlines. 

"This partnership with LOT Polish Airlines is an important achievement for the entire ITH team and a validation of our efforts to build a modern, digital, and customer-centric distribution model," said Daniel Truica, Founder and CEO of the ITH Group. 

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

