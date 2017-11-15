Vodafone Romania’s service revenues up 4.1%

Local telecom operator Vodafone Romania’s service revenues increased by 4.1% in the second fiscal quarter, which ended on September 30, to EUR 186 million, according to data the company published yesterday.

Vodafone Romania reached 9.7 million customers at the end of September, up by 4.1% compared to the same period last year. The figure includes users of mobile services, fixed voice services and the Internet of Things. Of the total number, over 9 million were mobile services users.

Subscribers accounted for 40% of Vodafone Romania’s total mobile customer base, whereas the Vodafone pre-paid service users represented 60%. Mobile data consumption in the Vodafone network increased by 90% in the quarter that ended on September 30 compared to the same period last year.

Vodafone Romania is a division of Vodafone Group, which had 522.8 million mobile users at the end of September.

