Vodafone is negotiating access to Telekom Romania’s fixed network

Vodafone, the second largest operator on the mobile phone market, is negotiating with competitor Telekom Romania a contract that would grant it access to the group’s fixed network.

Vodafone is the only telecom operator that doesn’t have in its portfolio fixed internet and tv services for retail customers. The contract would allow it to provide fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) services, sources in the industry told Ziarul Financiar.

Vodafone representatives declined to make any comments. On the other side, Telekom representatives have confirmed that they had talks with several companies on this subject.

“We are in talks with several operators about access to the company’s fixed network, but we cannot provide more information at this time,” Telekom representatives said.

This would be the third contract by which Telekom offers access to its networks to other operators, after those signed with Orange and AKTA.

[email protected]