Vodafone Romania hikes fees to cover the 3% turnover tax

Vodafone Romania, the second biggest mobile carrier in the country, will increase the fees as of May, “as a result higher costs for providing communications services,” according to a notification the company sent to its customers on April 2, local Economica.net reported.

Romania’s Government maintained the 3% turnover fee (that resembles a tax) levied on telecom operators under the so-called “greed tax” ordinance, even after the latest amendments passed at the end of last week. Furthermore, telecom operators expect high fees for the 5G licenses to be auctioned this year as well as for the renewal of the existing 3G and 4G licenses.

Other telecom operators already hiked their fees in response to the 3% turnover tax. Telekom Romania announced that it would increase prices for fixed and mobile services, as of April 15, to cope with rising costs, the second move in this direction in the telecom sector after that of local group RCS & RDS.

