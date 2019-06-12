Romanian Vlad Pop will run in 2020 arctic ultra marathon for a good cause

Romanian Vlad Pop will participate next year in the extreme ultra marathon 6633 Arctic Ultra for a good cause: supporting the children helped by local MagicCAMP Association continue their school education.

MagiCAMP is a camp dedicated to children with cancer. Vlad Pop previously raced for the MagiCAMP children in March this year, when he won the 193 km race of the 6633 Arctic Ultra. Now, he wants to support the local association’s project aimed at preventing school dropout of children with cancer by offering 100 educational scholarships worth RON 600,000 to 100 children.

“On February 27, 2020 I will run 620 km at 6633 Arctic Ultra to create the remaining 20 scholarships,” Vlad Pop said in a press release.

The 6633 Arctic Ultra is considered the toughest ultra marathon in the world. The 2020 race will start at Eagle Plains and will end in Tuktoyaktuk, in the Northwest Territories of Canada. The participants will have to cover a distance of 620 km, facing the rough conditions of the Polar Circle.

The campaign for the 100 educational scholarships for 100 children with oncological conditions in the MagiCAMP camp will end on December 31, 2019. So far, the association managed to raise the funds needed to cover 80 of these scholarships. Donations can be made here, and more information is available here.

