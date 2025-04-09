Vlad Boeriu takes over as president of AmCham Romania

Vlad Boeriu, Tax & Legal Partner-in-Charge at Deloitte Romania, has been elected president of AmCham Romania for the following one-year mandate.

He will be joined in the executive committee by vice-presidents Cerasela Baiculescu, Country General Manager, IBM Romania & Moldova and Gabriela Popescu, Corporate, External and Legal Affairs Lead, Central Europe, Microsoft, together with Luminița Runcan, Senior Advisor to the President, Supervisory Board Chair BTAM, Banca Transilvania as Treasurer.

The Board of Directors also includes the following members: Nicoleta Forfotă, Corporate Bank Head, Citibank; Cornel Cărămizaru, General Manager, Coca-Cola HBC Romania; Claudia Sofianu, Partner, Tax & Law Department, People Advisory Services Leader, EY Romania; Elisabeta Moraru, Country Director, Google Bulgaria, Hungary, Moldova, and Romania; Georgiana Coșoveanu, Director Governmental Affairs & Policy, Executive Member of Romania Leadership Team, Johnson & Johnson Romania; Ciprian Lăduncă, Managing Partner, LCL Advisory; Daniela Nemoianu, Managing Partner, Nemoianu Attorneys at Law; Ionuț Sas, SVP Finance, UiPath and Nedim Baytorun, CEO, Vodafone Romania.

On taking office, Boeriu reiterated the organization’s commitment to promoting the economic priorities of the business community AmCham Romania represents.

“AmCham Romania will continue to support Romania’s efforts to integrate into the OECD, the country’s most important project, which has the potential to improve Romania’s investment profile and contribute to overall socio-economic development. Also, to ensure a favorable framework for attracting investments, a leading priority will be related to measures leading to Romania’s fiscal-budgetary consolidation in 2025 and in the following years, focused on increasing revenue collection to the state budget and reducing tax evasion,” Boeriu said.

“We also support an increased capacity to use the EU financing available through the PNRR, which is essential for major public investment projects in transport, energy, education, health infrastructure, etc. We count on dialogue and a genuine partnership between the public administration and the private sector, highly important in times of uncertainty like the ones Romania, and not only, is currently going through. Equally, we seek to intensify efforts to promote Romania as a destination for American investments, both by continuing successful initiatives from recent years and through new projects aimed at strategically positioning Romania in the context of current economic and geopolitical developments,” he added.

With over 30 years of presence in Romania, AmCham currently brings together more than 600 American, international, and Romanian companies with cumulative investments of over USD 30 billion in Romania. AmCham member companies collectively provide over 250,000 jobs and generate a combined turnover of more than EUR 65 billion.

(Photo: AmCham)

