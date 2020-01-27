Romania Insider
Romanian online retailer Vivre Deco to raise EUR 3-5 mln in bonds
27 January 2020
Romania-based Vivre Deco, one of the largest online retailers of home & decor products in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), is preparing to launch a bond issue of EUR 3-5 million, with a maturity of at least 3 years, to be listed on the alternative system of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Profit.ro reported.

The public offer will be addressed to less than 150 investors. The bonds will be issued as non-guaranteed and non-convertible.

Last autumn, the company decided to contract a EUR 5 million loan from Banca Transilvania to cover the current financing needs.

The company, launched in 2012 by several local entrepreneurs, is operating in nine markets in the region - Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Poland. It is controlled by Advisory Delta, the company launched by the company's CEO, Monica Cadogan - 45%, Neogen, controlled by Călin Fusu - 50%, and Vajda Andras Peter Nagy, product manager - 5%.

The retailer opened in Slovakia a processing center at the end of 2018, the investment amounting to EUR 1 million. In 2018, Vivre Deco's business advanced by 29% year-on-year to RON 193 million (EUR 41 mln) while its net profit went up four times to RON 1.3 mln (EUR 276,000).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

40