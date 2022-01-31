Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/31/2022 - 08:56
Real Estate

Revetas capital sells Bucharest shopping mall Vitantis to Turkish investor

31 January 2022
Revetas Capital Advisors, a real estate platform active in Central Europe for over two decades, sold the Vitantis shopping centre located in the outskirts of Bucharest to Turkish-Romanian businessman Omer Susli, best known for Praktiker DIY retail chain sold in the past to Kingfisher, Profit.ro reported.

The transaction took place through Praktiker Real Estate Romania, Susli's company, which in the past owned the Praktiker DIY stores, which were later sold to the British at Kingfisher, the owners of the Brico Dépôt network.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Revetas had bought it in 2014 from Equest Balkan Properties in a EUR 26 mln transaction. The centre was inaugurated in September 2008.

Vitantis Shopping Center has an area of approximately 50,000 square meters, the project being developed on a plot of 80,000 square meters. The tenants include Brico Dépôt, La Cocoş, Casa Rusu, Homefit, Proges, LaserMaxx Arenas.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Vitantis Shopping Center)

Irina Marica
Senior Editor

 

Normal
1

