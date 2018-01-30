Romania’s new PM promises to increase wages and pensions

Romania must continue to increase wages, the new prime minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday as she addressed the Parliament before her cabinet got the confidence vote.

She added that the minimum net wage will reach over EUR 300 per month in 2020.

“I want Romanians to have salaries as close as possible to those in the European Union. The salary increases in the past year have reduced the number of doctors who leave the country by 70%. This is the way to go: increase salaries. In 2020, the minimum net wage will go over EUR 300,” Dancila said.

She added that the pension increases must also continue and that the inequities must be solved through a new pension law.

She also spoke about the administration reform saying that Romania should take advantage of its good IT infrastructure and have more transactions and document submissions online.

“I aim to reduce bureaucracy by simplifying the fiscal system and cutting the number of taxes to pay. I want to have maximum 50 general taxes as soon as possible,” she said.

Moreover, the new PM said no new taxes will be introduced during her mandate.

Dancila’s objective for 2020 is that Romania moves into the first half of the most powerful European economies ranking so that young people won’t leave the country anymore and those who have left will wish to return.

(photo source: Viorica Dancila on Facebook)