Politics
Romanian PM Dancila meets new EC president on commissioner candidate nominations
21 August 2019
Prime minister Viorica Dăncilă met in Brussels on Tuesday with the President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen to discuss Romania’s proposals for the European Commissioner seat and the portfolio the country could receive, News.ro reported.

“Prime minister Viorica Dăncilă had a meeting in Brussels on August 20 with the President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, following the dialogue that the Romanian PM and the European official initiated during a telephone call they had on July 29,” the Government’s press release informed.

PM Dăncilă on August 12 has sent Brussels the letter with Romania’s nominations for a European Commissioner post, namely Dan Nica and Rovana Plumb. The nominations prompted the opposition’s vocal criticism. In October 2017, Rovana Plumb, escaped the investigation in a corruption case after her colleagues in the Chamber of Deputies rejected the request filed by the anticorruption prosecutors (DNA). She thanked the deputies for defending “the principles of the rule of law”. Dan Nica was investigated by DNA and in the Microsoft file (fraudulent sale of overpriced software to state), being accused of abuse of office, a crime that was committed between 2000 and 2004. Due to the delay of the investigation, the charges prescribed, and Nica dodged prosecution.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
