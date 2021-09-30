Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 08:47
Business

RO FinMin ponders phasing out income tax, social contribution waivers

30 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Minister of Finance, Dan Vîlceanu, announced on Tuesday, September 28, that he is contemplating the option of eliminating the exceptions from the payment of tax and income contributions income tax and social security contribution waivers for sectors such as IT and construction.

In an interview for Antena 3, asked whether the government plans to increase the VAT in 2022, Minister Vîlceanu said: "out of the question; we will not increase the VAT. But there is a discussion about the waivers on the income tax and the social contributions."

Asked if he is speaking about the employees in the sectors of IT, research, and construction, Vîlceanu said that "there are several categories. All the waivers regarding the income tax and the contributions, plus the waivers for the local taxes and fees, account for somewhere around 3% of GDP. It's a very large amount. It is a matter of fairness, just fairness. Some pay, others do not (…) It is an option, I mean [we would waive] all exceptions. In fact, we have been criticised by the Commission and other international bodies."

He also said that a final decision would be taken after discussions with the representatives of the respective sectors, Economedia.ro reported. "All things must be discussed before. We first talk with the industry representatives, and then we see."

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 08:47
Business

RO FinMin ponders phasing out income tax, social contribution waivers

30 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Minister of Finance, Dan Vîlceanu, announced on Tuesday, September 28, that he is contemplating the option of eliminating the exceptions from the payment of tax and income contributions income tax and social security contribution waivers for sectors such as IT and construction.

In an interview for Antena 3, asked whether the government plans to increase the VAT in 2022, Minister Vîlceanu said: "out of the question; we will not increase the VAT. But there is a discussion about the waivers on the income tax and the social contributions."

Asked if he is speaking about the employees in the sectors of IT, research, and construction, Vîlceanu said that "there are several categories. All the waivers regarding the income tax and the contributions, plus the waivers for the local taxes and fees, account for somewhere around 3% of GDP. It's a very large amount. It is a matter of fairness, just fairness. Some pay, others do not (…) It is an option, I mean [we would waive] all exceptions. In fact, we have been criticised by the Commission and other international bodies."

He also said that a final decision would be taken after discussions with the representatives of the respective sectors, Economedia.ro reported. "All things must be discussed before. We first talk with the industry representatives, and then we see."

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company raises EUR 1.2 mln to open offices in the US and Israel
29 September 2021
RI +
A new way to experience Bucharest with German theater group’s audio walks app
27 September 2021
Politics
European Commission greenlights Romania’s EUR 29.2 bln recovery and resilience plan
27 September 2021
RI +
Autumn special: More wineries to visit in Romania
30 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Destinations to discover traditional foods
24 September 2021
Culture
2021 European Heritage Awards: Small wooden church in Romania wins Grand Prix & Public Choice Award
24 September 2021
RI +
Film review and interview – Wild Romania, a ten-year journey from idea to breathtaking nature documentary
15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US