Verita International School in Romania attracts EUR 40 mln investment through partnership with Dukes Education

Verita International School, a private school accredited in the UK system with a curriculum that addresses holistic and social-emotional education, has partnered with Dukes Education, the largest group of schools in the UK. As a result of this collaboration, Verita pupils now have access to all the facilities offered by the education network, and EUR 40 million will be invested in expanding the school and improving teaching facilities.

The partnership also makes Verita the only school in Romania to join Dukes Education’s prestigious network, which encompasses more than 50 schools across Europe.

Through this partnership, EUR 40 million will be invested in new campuses and state-of-the-art educational facilities, the school said.

Dukes programs and projects now available to Romanian students include summer schools at top universities and campuses like Cambridge, Oxford, and Eton College; access to career counseling experts; competitions and extracurricular activities; internships and placements in leading international organizations; and tutoring and educational counseling for students who want to achieve outstanding results in in-school or international exams, such as the SATs.

In addition, senior high school students will benefit from a network of experts with over 25 years of experience in admissions counseling at top universities in Europe and the United States, such as Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League universities, who will help high school students during the application process.

“We are excited about the long-term potential this partnership offers to Verita staff, parents, and students. We will benefit from the expertise, reputation, and elite infrastructure of Dukes, and our staff will have opportunities to collaborate with international colleagues and benefit from world-class leadership and professional development opportunities,” said Richard Joannides, Founder of Verita International School.

Verita teachers will also benefit from this collaboration, with access to nearly 50 professional development events each year. These opportunities will allow teachers to engage in leadership training and specialized teaching resources for subjects such as curriculum development, sustainability, and mental health.

Although the majority of Dukes schools are in the UK, their presence is expanding across Europe: Spain, Portugal, Czech Republic, Croatia, Ireland, Switzerland, and now Romania.

The Verita School was founded in 1982 but transformed into a major educational center after 2012 with the involvement of Richard Joannides. It currently hosts over 650 students in its Aviatiei location in Bucharest.

Dukes Education is the UK’s largest and fastest-growing elite education group in Europe. It was founded by Aatif Hassan in 2015 to give young people a great start in life. The network has 53 educational brands and over 80 institutions in 7 countries, supporting nearly 20,000 students and drawing on the expertise of a team of 5,000 employees.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Verita International School)