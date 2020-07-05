Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 11:55
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romanian military academy designs mechanical ventilator
07 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Military Technical Academy "Ferdinand I" in Bucharest, a polytechnic university of the Defense Ministry, and BlueSpace Technology (BST), have developed a mechanical ventilator to be used by hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

The military academy designed the ventilator, while BlueSpace Technology, a producer of equipment and solutions used in the defense industry, developed the product into the prototype phase. It needs to be homologated and, afterward, it can enter the production phase.

The project started a month ago. The team working on it showed that “we will have the ability to homologate the prototype of a ventilator produced in Romania, according to an original Romanian project. Hats off to this young team,” prime minister Ludovic Orban said during a visit at the Military Technical Academy Ferdinand I, quoted by News.ro.

“We showed that we are a credible institution, not just according to the surveys but to our actions. […] Important steps will follow: homologating the prototype and the launch of the production. I trust the team of researchers at the Military Technical Academy. We will follow through on our commitment and produce locally this equipment we need,” Nicolae Ciucă, the defense minister, said.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 05/07/2020 - 11:55
Social
Coronavirus pandemic: Romanian military academy designs mechanical ventilator
07 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Military Technical Academy "Ferdinand I" in Bucharest, a polytechnic university of the Defense Ministry, and BlueSpace Technology (BST), have developed a mechanical ventilator to be used by hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

The military academy designed the ventilator, while BlueSpace Technology, a producer of equipment and solutions used in the defense industry, developed the product into the prototype phase. It needs to be homologated and, afterward, it can enter the production phase.

The project started a month ago. The team working on it showed that “we will have the ability to homologate the prototype of a ventilator produced in Romania, according to an original Romanian project. Hats off to this young team,” prime minister Ludovic Orban said during a visit at the Military Technical Academy Ferdinand I, quoted by News.ro.

“We showed that we are a credible institution, not just according to the surveys but to our actions. […] Important steps will follow: homologating the prototype and the launch of the production. I trust the team of researchers at the Military Technical Academy. We will follow through on our commitment and produce locally this equipment we need,” Nicolae Ciucă, the defense minister, said.

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt