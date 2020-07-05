Coronavirus pandemic: Romanian military academy designs mechanical ventilator

The Military Technical Academy "Ferdinand I" in Bucharest, a polytechnic university of the Defense Ministry, and BlueSpace Technology (BST), have developed a mechanical ventilator to be used by hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

The military academy designed the ventilator, while BlueSpace Technology, a producer of equipment and solutions used in the defense industry, developed the product into the prototype phase. It needs to be homologated and, afterward, it can enter the production phase.

The project started a month ago. The team working on it showed that “we will have the ability to homologate the prototype of a ventilator produced in Romania, according to an original Romanian project. Hats off to this young team,” prime minister Ludovic Orban said during a visit at the Military Technical Academy Ferdinand I, quoted by News.ro.

“We showed that we are a credible institution, not just according to the surveys but to our actions. […] Important steps will follow: homologating the prototype and the launch of the production. I trust the team of researchers at the Military Technical Academy. We will follow through on our commitment and produce locally this equipment we need,” Nicolae Ciucă, the defense minister, said.

