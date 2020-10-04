Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 08:16
Business
Romanian carmaker Dacia to produce sanitary ventilators
10 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will start the production of sanitary ventilators in partnership with French group Renault and its local subsidiary Dacia, after a US company has provided the blueprint for the equipment, Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban announced in an interview given to the public radio, local Mediafax reported.

Separately, the Ministry of Defence has designed its own sanitary ventilator that is currently being tested, PM Orban added.

The contracts with foreign suppliers of medical ventilators have been canceled after many countries have banned the export of medical equipment, the head of the Romanian executive explained. The country had contracted 400 ventilators, but none of them reached the country, PM Orban said implying that the contracts were terminated.

Romania has some 1,300 sanitary ventilators installed and another 300 that can be attached if needed to intensive therapy beds.

As of April 9, 178 patients were under intensive care in Romania, out of the total of 4,326 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals (5,202 total infected subjects minus 647 treated and 229 dead).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Sudok1/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/10/2020 - 08:16
Business
Romanian carmaker Dacia to produce sanitary ventilators
10 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania will start the production of sanitary ventilators in partnership with French group Renault and its local subsidiary Dacia, after a US company has provided the blueprint for the equipment, Romania’s prime minister Ludovic Orban announced in an interview given to the public radio, local Mediafax reported.

Separately, the Ministry of Defence has designed its own sanitary ventilator that is currently being tested, PM Orban added.

The contracts with foreign suppliers of medical ventilators have been canceled after many countries have banned the export of medical equipment, the head of the Romanian executive explained. The country had contracted 400 ventilators, but none of them reached the country, PM Orban said implying that the contracts were terminated.

Romania has some 1,300 sanitary ventilators installed and another 300 that can be attached if needed to intensive therapy beds.

As of April 9, 178 patients were under intensive care in Romania, out of the total of 4,326 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals (5,202 total infected subjects minus 647 treated and 229 dead).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Sudok1/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand
09 April 2020
Business
Romania’s PM says some of the state employees will go into technical unemployment
08 April 2020
Business
Canadian investor will bring 90 mln masks from China to Romania to meet high demand amid Covid-19 pandemic
07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus