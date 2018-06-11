23 °C
Venice Commission delegation comes to Bucharest for talks on justice laws

by Romania Insider
A delegation of the Venice Commission comes to Bucharest on Monday, June 11, for two days of talks on the recent changes to the justice laws.

The delegation will meet president Klaus Iohannis, justice minister Tudorel Toader, representatives of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), General Prosecutor’s Office, Superior Magistracy Council (CSM), High Court of Cassation and Justice and MPs from the special parliamentary committee that worked on the new justice laws, local News.ro reported.

President Klaus Iohannis has asked for the Venice Commission’s opinion on the three bills adopted by the Parliament at the end of last year that bring some important changes to the justice laws. The laws have also been challenged at the Constitutional Court, which ruled that some of their provisions were unconstitutional.

The three justice laws bring changes to the magistrates’ status and the way the local justice system is organized and some fear they will bring back political control over the prosecutors.

