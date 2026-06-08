Window manufacturer VELUX Romania bets on electrically-operated skylight windows

VELUX Romania, the local branch of the Danish company known for its roof windows, skylights, sun tunnels, and related accessories, announced a repositioning of its range of electrical and solar products into a more accessible zone.

The repositioning comes in response to a new consumer focus on electric and solar-operated skylight windows. According to the company, interest in electric and solar solutions is fueled by consumer familiarity with smart technology and their desire to integrate into their homes products that simplify everyday life. Features such as app control, automated ventilation, or integrated rain sensors are increasingly appreciated, especially in the case of windows installed at height.

Electrically-operated products, along with other energy-efficient products, are especially popular among Millennials and Gen Z, according to VELUX. The trend is visible in large cities, where residential development aligns with smart home concepts, but the company also noted a gradual growth of interest in rural areas, especially after the pandemic period.

“Our homes are constantly changing. Before 2020, they were just a place where we slept. After 2020, they became multifunctional: some of us work from home, we spend more time at home, so the way we design and arrange our homes has become more important,” said Noemi Ritea, managing director of VELUX Romania.

She also noted that Romania has a large stock of older homes in use, some ranging from 20 to 60 years old, that require repairs. Moreover, many VELUX windows already have 29 years of service in Romania, and must be replaced.

In recent years, the renovation segment has become the main growth driver of the market. Existing skylight windows in Romania are, on average, between 20 and 25 years old, and more and more owners choose to replace them with modern solutions, with triple glazing and integrated smart functionalities. The company aims to contribute to the adoption of electric and solar solutions, according to the same source.

Premium but also many standard windows bring added benefits, such as noise reduction. The same modern windows reduce indoor temperature by up to 7°C, contributing to reducing the need for air conditioning or electric fans.

The VELUX Romania portfolio currently includes wooden and polyurethane-clad wood skylight windows, electric and solar solutions, flat roof windows, exterior aluminium roller shutters and blinds, as well as smart accessories integrated into smart home ecosystems. In 2026, the company also launched a new generation of top-opening windows, designed to offer more space and extended views from roof level, as well as new types of glazing with improved energy performance.

VELUX works with a network of authorized distributors, certified installers, architects, designers, and builders across Romania to maintain its windows once in use.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press event)