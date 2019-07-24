Romanian minister picks official indicted for corruption to manage health insurance house

Vasile Ciurchea, a former president of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) in June 2014-March 2016 and February 2007-January 2009, is health minister Sorina Pintea's proposal to take over as CNAS head once more, Hotnews.ro reported.

Ciurchea would replace Răzvan Vulcănescu, dismissed on July 23 by prime minister Viorica Dăncilă. Pintea has already sent her proposal to the prime minister, according to unofficial sources.

Vasile Ciurchea was investigated by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in a corruption case related to contracts for the IT system, where the damages are estimated at over EU 16 million.

Răzvan Vulcănescu was dismissed from CNAS because the national healthcare IT systems haven't been working for several weeks.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)