Former PM’s French wife wants mindfulness classes in Romanian schools

Valerie Cioloş-Villmen, the wife of former Romanian prime minister Dacian Ciolos - currently the leader of a party that might form a new parliamentary majority after elections -, proposes introducing mindfulness courses into the school curriculum to help children cope with the stress and anxiety they face, including the pressure to get the best grades. Valerie is teaching such classes herself.

“Stress and anxiety among children are a tough and sad reality. In Australia, a child out of seven has at least one episode of mental disorder per year. Causes? Personal problems, the rush of good grades, pressures from social media... More than 50% of mental health conditions take root before the age of 12,” she wrote in a Facebook post, local Hotnews.ro reported.

In the context, she says that introducing Mindfulness into the curriculum is “a way to address this reality and develop relational and resilience skills in future adults.”

Valerie Cioloş already holds a mindfulness course, being a trainer authorized by MBSR® - Mindfulness Stress Reduction Program, Massachusetts University, USA.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)