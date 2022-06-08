Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Business

Romanian retailer Vagabond Studio expands abroad with a store in London

08 June 2022
Romanian retailer Vagabond Studio decided to take its “Made by Society” clothing brand abroad. Following an investment of around EUR 800,000, the company opened a store in Westfield Stratford City in London last month.

CBRE Romania, a leader in the real estate consultancy market, has secured Vagabond Studio’s first location outside Romania. The “Made by Society” concept store in the UK covers 225 square meters and works with a sales team of 15 people.

“Vagabond Studio is the first Romanian retailer who enters the British market assisted by a real estate consultant from Romania,” CBRE said.

The company also said that Vagabond Studio’s decision to expand internationally was a rather natural step, considering “the large number and positive reaction of Western shoppers who visited the stores in Romania.” Also, when deciding to expand, the retailer took into consideration “the income, standard of living and purchasing power of the UK market, assets that make this the biggest market in Europe.”

In Romania, Vagabond Studio is a top-performing retailer in terms of sales per square meter. Since 2014, the company has opened 14 stores in shopping centers in Bucharest, Brasov, Cluj-Napoca, Constanta, Iasi, Ploiesti, Sibiu, and Timisoara and has reached a team of 300 employees. Its manufacturing facility is based in Botosani, the Romanian hometown of the founding family.

According to the same source, the Romanian retailer’s “Made by Society” label was inspired by street culture.

The UK is one of the largest consumer markets in the world, according to the World Bank, and the 3rd retail market in Europe, after Germany and France, in terms of turnover, CBRE said. In 2021, the retail sales in the UK were worth over GBP 465 billion, according to Statista.com. Also, the retail industry consists of over 300,000 separate businesses and over 3 million employees, which represents over 8% of all UK jobs, according to the British Retail Consortium. For every pound spent, approximately 12 pence were spent in clothing shops, which is the second reason for spending, after food shops (39 pence).

CBRE also quoted other Statista.com data saying that the UK is the second-largest commercial real estate market in Europe, reaching GBP 1.3 billion in 2021.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CBRE)

21 July 2021
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
