Vaccination rate exceeds 50% in Bucharest, incidence dwindles

The vaccination rate with at least one dose has exceeded 50% in Bucharest, Digi24 reported, according to Bursa.ro.

Prefect Alin Stoica made the announcement before a meeting of the Committee for Emergency Situations in Bucharest. He said that about 560,000 people had been vaccinated with both doses, out of a total of 2.2 million eligible people.

The incidence rate (infection cases per 1,000 residents over the past 14 days) dropped to 0.35 on May 31. The rate had fallen below 1.5 (for the first time since it was measured) on May 11, 2021.

The highest infection rate in the Capital was 7.08, on March 31, 2021.

