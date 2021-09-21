Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 11:20
Social

Covid-19: Vaccination lottery to open in Romania next month

21 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The vaccination lottery, a Government initiative meant to encourage vaccination, is scheduled to take place between October 1 and December 31, the Health Ministry announced.

Nineteen draws are planned by the end of December, with 1,139 prizes totaling RON 15 million (more than EUR 3 million). 

There will be 81 weekly prizes: 80 weekly prizes amounting to RON 10,000 (EUR 2,020) and one weekly prize worth RON 300,000 (EUR 60,606). Another three prizes - worth RON 100,000 (EUR 20,202) - will be granted monthly. Two other prizes, worth RON 500,000 (EUR 101,010) and RON 1 million (EUR 202,020), will be offered at the end of the lottery program.

The funding for the prizes is provided by the Economy Ministry. The fully vaccinated, who obtained the EU Covid-19 digital certificate, can register for the lottery.

“In this epidemiological context, with significant increases in the number of people infected with Covid-19, it is important to support the vaccination process, including by granting rewards,” Cseke Attila, the interim health minister, said.

At the end of August, the Government approved the ordinance outlining several measures intended to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. According to the ordinance, those who get fully vaccinated can also receive meal vouchers worth RON 100 (around EUR 20).

The number of daily Covid-19 cases increased constantly over the past weeks. The daily tally went from 1,849 on Monday, September 13, to 5,388 on Saturday, September 18. The daily number of those getting a vaccine against Covid-19 remained around 10,000 throughout the past week. The country is second to last in the EU on the uptake of at least one vaccine dose among those older than 18, with 33.6% of the population vaccinated, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker of the European Center for Disease Prevention.  

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 09/21/2021 - 11:20
Social

Covid-19: Vaccination lottery to open in Romania next month

21 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The vaccination lottery, a Government initiative meant to encourage vaccination, is scheduled to take place between October 1 and December 31, the Health Ministry announced.

Nineteen draws are planned by the end of December, with 1,139 prizes totaling RON 15 million (more than EUR 3 million). 

There will be 81 weekly prizes: 80 weekly prizes amounting to RON 10,000 (EUR 2,020) and one weekly prize worth RON 300,000 (EUR 60,606). Another three prizes - worth RON 100,000 (EUR 20,202) - will be granted monthly. Two other prizes, worth RON 500,000 (EUR 101,010) and RON 1 million (EUR 202,020), will be offered at the end of the lottery program.

The funding for the prizes is provided by the Economy Ministry. The fully vaccinated, who obtained the EU Covid-19 digital certificate, can register for the lottery.

“In this epidemiological context, with significant increases in the number of people infected with Covid-19, it is important to support the vaccination process, including by granting rewards,” Cseke Attila, the interim health minister, said.

At the end of August, the Government approved the ordinance outlining several measures intended to encourage people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. According to the ordinance, those who get fully vaccinated can also receive meal vouchers worth RON 100 (around EUR 20).

The number of daily Covid-19 cases increased constantly over the past weeks. The daily tally went from 1,849 on Monday, September 13, to 5,388 on Saturday, September 18. The daily number of those getting a vaccine against Covid-19 remained around 10,000 throughout the past week. The country is second to last in the EU on the uptake of at least one vaccine dose among those older than 18, with 33.6% of the population vaccinated, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker of the European Center for Disease Prevention.  

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 05/25/2021 - 13:33
31 May 2021
RI +
History special: Carol Davila, the foreign-born doctor who changed Romania’s healthcare system
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2021
Business
Romanian cryptocurrency Elrond breaks USD 5 bln market cap after move into US
12 September 2021
Sports
British player with Romanian roots wins US Open and writes tennis history
14 September 2021
RI +
Working abroad: New report reveals the Romanian expat's profile
12 September 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Fortified churches to visit in Transylvania
01 September 2021
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program
01 September 2021
RI +
Romania-Insider Monthly Wrap-up for August: The calm before the storm?
31 August 2021
RI +
George Enescu Festival 2021: Highlights of an anniversary edition
30 August 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian developer One United doubles turnover and more than triples net profit in H1